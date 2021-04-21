For Obalon Therapeutics Inc. [OBLN], Analyst sees a rise to $3. What next?

Obalon Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: OBLN] price surged by 6.85 percent to reach at $0.17. The company report on April 17, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds NTWN, OBLN, FI, and BMTC Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations.

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

A sum of 22689112 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.90M shares. Obalon Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $3.14 and dropped to a low of $2.53 until finishing in the latest session at $2.65.

Guru’s Opinion on Obalon Therapeutics Inc. [OBLN]:

Stifel have made an estimate for Obalon Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $3 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2018, representing the official price target for Obalon Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Obalon Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for OBLN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

OBLN Stock Performance Analysis:

Obalon Therapeutics Inc. [OBLN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.92. With this latest performance, OBLN shares dropped by -29.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 208.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 204.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OBLN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.26 for Obalon Therapeutics Inc. [OBLN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.44, while it was recorded at 2.48 for the last single week of trading, and 1.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Obalon Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Obalon Therapeutics Inc. [OBLN] shares currently have an operating margin of -673.49 and a Gross Margin at +36.78. Obalon Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -776.70.

Return on Total Capital for OBLN is now -92.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -112.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -120.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -79.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Obalon Therapeutics Inc. [OBLN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.70. Additionally, OBLN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Obalon Therapeutics Inc. [OBLN] managed to generate an average of -$6,167,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.Obalon Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

OBLN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Obalon Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.68/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.51/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OBLN.

Obalon Therapeutics Inc. [OBLN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4 million, or 30.70% of OBLN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OBLN stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 1,100,000, which is approximately 48.649% of the company’s market cap and around 3.04% of the total institutional ownership; INTERWEST VENTURE MANAGEMENT CO, holding 380,224 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.01 million in OBLN stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $0.2 million in OBLN stock with ownership of nearly 226.523% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Obalon Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Obalon Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:OBLN] by around 500,268 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 940,112 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 339,369 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,779,749 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OBLN stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 61,547 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 192,890 shares during the same period.