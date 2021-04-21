Esports Technologies Inc. [EBET] is -44.84% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Esports Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: EBET] loss -20.75% on the last trading session, reaching $20.09 price per share at the time. The company report on April 16, 2021 that Esports Technologies Completes First Day of Trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

Esports Technologies, Inc. (the “Company”), a global provider of advanced electronic sports (or esports) wagering products and technology, announced that its common stock commenced trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market yesterday under the ticker symbol “EBET.” The shares opened at $21.00 and closed at $36.42.

On April 14, 2021, the Company priced its initial public offering (the “Offering”) of 2,400,000 common shares at a public offering price of $6.00 per share. The gross proceeds to the Company from the Offering were $14,400,000, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other expenses.

EBET stock price has been found in the range of $18.65 to $25.40.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.61M shares, EBET reached a trading volume of 2734320 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

