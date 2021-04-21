Enel Americas S.A. [ENIA] is -2.55% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Enel Americas S.A. [NYSE: ENIA] traded at a high on 04/20/21, posting a 2.43 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $8.01. The company report on April 16, 2021 that Enel Américas Issues Statement Regarding The Final Results Of The Voluntary Partial Public Tender Offer For Enel Américas’ Shares And American Depositary Shares By Enel S.p.A.

Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE: ENIA) notes that Enel S.p.A. (“Enel”) has announced the final results of the voluntary partial public tender offer (the “Offer”) for the acquisition of shares of common stock (“Shares”) and American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) of its listed Chilean subsidiary Enel Américas S.A. (“Enel Américas”) in an amount of up to 7,608,631,104 Shares (including Shares represented by ADSs) representing 10% of the company’s share capital prior to the recently completed merger by incorporation of EGP Américas S.p.A. into Enel Américas (the “Merger”), effective as of April 1st, 2021. The Offer consisted in a US voluntary public tender offer (the “US Offer”) and in a voluntary public tender offer in Chile (the “Chilean Offer”) and expired on April 13th, 2021.

Enel Américas has been informed by Enel that based on the final tabulations, a total of 20,194,895,308 Shares (including 1,872,063,500 Shares represented by 37,441,270 ADSs) were validly tendered and not properly withdrawn pursuant to the Offer, resulting in a proration factor of approximately 37.7%. Therefore, Enel has informed Enel Américas that as a result of the application of the above-mentioned proration factor, Enel has accepted for purchase 6,903,312,254 Shares pursuant to the Chilean Offer at a price of 140 Chilean pesos per Share in cash, payable in Chilean pesos, and 14,104,937 ADSs representing 705,246,850 Shares pursuant to the US Offer at a price of 7,000 Chilean pesos per ADS in cash, with the cash consideration payable in US dollars, without interest and less applicable withholding taxes and distribution fees.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7495583 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Enel Americas S.A. stands at 4.68% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.11%.

The market cap for ENIA stock reached $12.25 billion, with 1.52 billion shares outstanding and 30.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.19M shares, ENIA reached a trading volume of 7495583 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Enel Americas S.A. [ENIA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENIA shares is $10.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENIA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Enel Americas S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2017.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enel Americas S.A. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENIA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENIA in the course of the last twelve months was 22.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has ENIA stock performed recently?

Enel Americas S.A. [ENIA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.10. With this latest performance, ENIA shares dropped by -3.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENIA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.96 for Enel Americas S.A. [ENIA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.09, while it was recorded at 8.04 for the last single week of trading, and 7.56 for the last 200 days.

Enel Americas S.A. [ENIA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enel Americas S.A. [ENIA] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.26 and a Gross Margin at +19.45. Enel Americas S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.85.

Return on Total Capital for ENIA is now 12.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.62. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Enel Americas S.A. [ENIA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.62. Additionally, ENIA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Enel Americas S.A. [ENIA] managed to generate an average of $39,043,870 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Enel Americas S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Enel Americas S.A. [ENIA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Enel Americas S.A. posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -41.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENIA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enel Americas S.A. go to 5.30%.

Insider trade positions for Enel Americas S.A. [ENIA]

There are presently around $360 million, or 3.20% of ENIA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENIA stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 7,300,102, which is approximately -11.828% of the company’s market cap and around 62.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,251,958 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34.06 million in ENIA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $33.62 million in ENIA stock with ownership of nearly 3.565% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enel Americas S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in Enel Americas S.A. [NYSE:ENIA] by around 7,205,986 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 7,157,412 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 30,619,541 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,982,939 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENIA stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,527,037 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,019,196 shares during the same period.