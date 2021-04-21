Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN] moved up 6.50: Why It’s Important

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: DLPN] closed the trading session at $8.68 on 04/20/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.20, while the highest price level was $9.84. The company report on April 16, 2021 that Dolphin Entertainment Q4 Revenue Grows to $6.7 Million and “Dolphin 2.0” Commences with 2021 Launch of NFTs Division and First NFTs Partnership.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), a leading entertainment marketing and premium content production company, announces its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

“Dolphin 1.0, our core investment strategy to form and operate a best-in-class entertainment marketing ‘Super Group,’ had a successful 2020 with the highly strategic acquisition of influencer marketing agency, Be Social,” said Bill O’Dowd, CEO of Dolphin Entertainment. “Momentum continued into 2021, with the acquisition of BH/I, a leading entertainment content, gaming and Esports PR firm, expanding Dolphin into exciting new entertainment verticals, and greatly enhancing cross-sell opportunities.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 155.29 percent and weekly performance of -12.76 percent. The stock has been moved at 138.00 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 52.55 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 120.30 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.99M shares, DLPN reached to a volume of 2265321 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Dolphin Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dolphin Entertainment Inc. is set at 2.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for DLPN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.22.

DLPN stock trade performance evaluation

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.76. With this latest performance, DLPN shares gained by 52.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 138.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 270.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DLPN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.72 for Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.94, while it was recorded at 8.96 for the last single week of trading, and 4.94 for the last 200 days.

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.48 and a Gross Margin at +14.60. Dolphin Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.06.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.10.

Dolphin Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dolphin Entertainment Inc. posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 120.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DLPN.

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4 million, or 7.60% of DLPN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DLPN stocks are: BARD ASSOCIATES INC with ownership of 327,980, which is approximately 0.024% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 112,806 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.98 million in DLPN stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.42 million in DLPN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dolphin Entertainment Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ:DLPN] by around 59,210 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 11,816 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 429,957 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 500,983 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DLPN stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 52,857 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 11,816 shares during the same period.