Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] is 10.54% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Delta Air Lines Inc. [NYSE: DAL] traded at a low on 04/20/21, posting a -3.68 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $44.45. The company report on April 15, 2021 that Delta Air Lines Announces March Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

March quarter 2021 GAAP pre-tax loss of $1.5 billion and loss per share of $1.85 on total revenue of $4.2 billion.

March quarter 2021 adjusted pre-tax loss of $2.9 billion and adjusted loss per share of $3.55 on adjusted operating revenue of $3.6 billion.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 15590346 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Delta Air Lines Inc. stands at 3.56% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.22%.

The market cap for DAL stock reached $28.48 billion, with 636.00 million shares outstanding and 634.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.58M shares, DAL reached a trading volume of 15590346 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DAL shares is $53.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Delta Air Lines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Delta Air Lines Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $48, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on DAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Delta Air Lines Inc. is set at 1.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for DAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 58.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.91.

How has DAL stock performed recently?

Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.89. With this latest performance, DAL shares dropped by -9.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 88.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.34 for Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.43, while it was recorded at 46.45 for the last single week of trading, and 37.23 for the last 200 days.

Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -48.44 and a Gross Margin at -38.23. Delta Air Lines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -72.45.

Return on Total Capital for DAL is now -23.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -38.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -146.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,317.34. Additionally, DAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 95.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,160.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 89.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] managed to generate an average of -$167,365 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Delta Air Lines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Delta Air Lines Inc. posted -4.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -4.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -8.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DAL.

Insider trade positions for Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]

There are presently around $17,874 million, or 64.50% of DAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 65,199,619, which is approximately -1.777% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,684,640 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.59 billion in DAL stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.25 billion in DAL stock with ownership of nearly 32.918% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Delta Air Lines Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 510 institutional holders increased their position in Delta Air Lines Inc. [NYSE:DAL] by around 50,266,347 shares. Additionally, 391 investors decreased positions by around 30,461,776 shares, while 144 investors held positions by with 321,397,565 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 402,125,688 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DAL stock had 222 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,635,977 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 3,567,242 shares during the same period.