Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE] moved up 10.61: Why It’s Important

Dare Bioscience Inc. [NASDAQ: DARE] traded at a high on 04/20/21, posting a 10.61 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.46. The company report on April 19, 2021 that Daré Bioscience Appoints Dr. Sophia N. Ononye-Onyia to its Board of Directors.

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE), a leader in women’s health innovation, announced the appointment of Sophia N. Ononye-Onyia, PhD MPH MBA to its Board of Directors.

“We are thrilled to add Dr. Ononye-Onyia to the Daré Board,” said Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Daré’s President and CEO. “Sophia has demonstrated the value of her leadership to global biopharmaceutical companies throughout her career. Her experience supporting commercialization of women’s health products positions her to provide strategic guidance as our product candidates advance toward commercialization, and as we explore the variety of go-to-market partnering strategies to enhance their value for our shareholders.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1703419 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Dare Bioscience Inc. stands at 8.69% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.35%.

The market cap for DARE stock reached $73.53 million, with 47.31 million shares outstanding and 45.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.31M shares, DARE reached a trading volume of 1703419 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dare Bioscience Inc. is set at 0.13

How has DARE stock performed recently?

Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.68. With this latest performance, DARE shares dropped by -27.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DARE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.34 for Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9158, while it was recorded at 1.4340 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4406 for the last 200 days.

Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE] managed to generate an average of -$1,191,337 per employee.Dare Bioscience Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dare Bioscience Inc. posted -0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 37.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DARE.

Insider trade positions for Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE]

There are presently around $7 million, or 10.60% of DARE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DARE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,993,275, which is approximately 257.669% of the company’s market cap and around 5.81% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 707,695 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.93 million in DARE stocks shares; and POLARIS VENTURE MANAGEMENT CO. V, L.L.C., currently with $0.43 million in DARE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dare Bioscience Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Dare Bioscience Inc. [NASDAQ:DARE] by around 2,783,296 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 40,903 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 2,150,752 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,974,951 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DARE stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 485,123 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 32,450 shares during the same period.