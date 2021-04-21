Danimer Scientific Inc. [DNMR] moved down -17.52: Why It’s Important

Danimer Scientific Inc. [NYSE: DNMR] price plunged by -17.52 percent to reach at -$5.52. The company report on April 12, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Lowey Dannenberg, P.C., Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Danimer Scientific (DNMR) and Encourages Investors With More Than $300,000 in Losses to Contact the Firm.

Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, is investigating claims of violations of federal securities laws on behalf of investors of Danimer Scientific (“DNMR” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DNMR). If you are a shareholder of Danimer with more than $300,000 in losses, you should contact the Firm.

On March 20, 2021, The Wall Street Journal published an article entitled “Plastic Straws That Quickly Biodegrade in the Ocean, Not Quite, Scientists Say” concerning, among other things, Danimer’s claims that Nodax – a plant-based plastic that Danimer markets – breaks down far more quickly than fossil-fuel plastics. The Wall Street Journal article alleges that according to several experts on biodegradable plastics, “many claims about Nodax are exaggerated and misleading.” Danimer reportedly says its claims are factual, but at least one expert is cited as stating that making broad claims about Nodax’s biodegradability “is not accurate” and is “greenwashing.”.

A sum of 5191936 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.56M shares. Danimer Scientific Inc. shares reached a high of $31.61 and dropped to a low of $25.61 until finishing in the latest session at $25.99.

Guru’s Opinion on Danimer Scientific Inc. [DNMR]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for Danimer Scientific Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Danimer Scientific Inc. is set at 3.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 49.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.56.

DNMR Stock Performance Analysis:

Danimer Scientific Inc. [DNMR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.65. With this latest performance, DNMR shares dropped by -45.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 138.44% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.53 for Danimer Scientific Inc. [DNMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.58, while it was recorded at 30.92 for the last single week of trading, and 21.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Danimer Scientific Inc. Fundamentals:

Danimer Scientific Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.70 and a Current Ratio set at 8.00.

Danimer Scientific Inc. [DNMR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $438 million, or 19.00% of DNMR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DNMR stocks are: ATALAYA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 2,380,806, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 15.40% of the total institutional ownership; JEFFERIES GROUP LLC, holding 2,249,999 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $58.48 million in DNMR stocks shares; and CORSAIR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $56.76 million in DNMR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

70 institutional holders increased their position in Danimer Scientific Inc. [NYSE:DNMR] by around 16,283,545 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 8,929,255 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 8,369,683 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,843,117 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DNMR stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,149,150 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 6,736,565 shares during the same period.