Century Aluminum Company [CENX] stock Downgrade by BMO Capital Markets analyst, price target now $7

Century Aluminum Company [NASDAQ: CENX] plunged by -$1.63 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $16.50 during the day while it closed the day at $14.87. The company report on April 19, 2021 that Century Aluminum and USW Ratify New Labor Agreement at Hawesville Smelter; Company to Add 60 New Jobs.

Century Aluminum of Kentucky General Partnership (the “Company”), a subsidiary of Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) (“Century”), announced that a new, five-year collective bargaining agreement was ratified by the United Steelworkers Local 9423 on April 16, 2021 for the Company’s Hawesville, Kentucky smelter. The new contract will run until April 1, 2026. In addition, the Company will also be adding approximately 60 new jobs at the smelter.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

“We are pleased to reach a new agreement with the Steelworkers, and excited about adding these new positions as our expansion continues,” said Gunnar Gudlaugsson, Century’s Executive Vice President, Global Operations, and Dayan Neves, Hawesville’s plant manager. “These productive negotiations between the two parties is a great example of how we work together with the USW to provide the best opportunities for our employees and to put Hawesville in a position to succeed in a highly competitive aluminum market.”.

Century Aluminum Company stock has also loss -0.60% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CENX stock has inclined by 16.99% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 94.25% and gained 34.81% year-on date.

The market cap for CENX stock reached $1.28 billion, with 89.80 million shares outstanding and 49.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.48M shares, CENX reached a trading volume of 2109391 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Century Aluminum Company [CENX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CENX shares is $15.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CENX stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Century Aluminum Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 25, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price from $11 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Century Aluminum Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Century Aluminum Company is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for CENX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for CENX in the course of the last twelve months was 43.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

CENX stock trade performance evaluation

Century Aluminum Company [CENX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.60. With this latest performance, CENX shares dropped by -10.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 94.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 271.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CENX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.99 for Century Aluminum Company [CENX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.79, while it was recorded at 16.11 for the last single week of trading, and 10.98 for the last 200 days.

Century Aluminum Company [CENX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Century Aluminum Company [CENX] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.00 and a Gross Margin at -2.26. Century Aluminum Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.68.

Return on Total Capital for CENX is now -8.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Century Aluminum Company [CENX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 62.59. Additionally, CENX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Century Aluminum Company [CENX] managed to generate an average of -$59,336 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.11.Century Aluminum Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Century Aluminum Company [CENX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Century Aluminum Company posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 112.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CENX.

Century Aluminum Company [CENX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $699 million, or 55.90% of CENX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CENX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,677,179, which is approximately 2.433% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 5,659,766 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $84.16 million in CENX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $79.66 million in CENX stock with ownership of nearly 2.747% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Century Aluminum Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in Century Aluminum Company [NASDAQ:CENX] by around 7,475,330 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 8,231,418 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 31,311,056 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,017,804 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CENX stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,669,743 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 2,635,952 shares during the same period.