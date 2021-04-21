Canaan Inc. [CAN] moved down -1.69: Why It’s Important

Canaan Inc. [NASDAQ: CAN] plunged by -$0.21 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $12.38 during the day while it closed the day at $12.19. The company report on April 21, 2021 that FILING DEADLINE–Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of CAN, CS, DOX and FGEN.

The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues this alert to shareholders of the following publicly traded companies.

Canaan Inc. stock has also loss -16.56% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CAN stock has inclined by 147.26% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 544.97% and gained 105.56% year-on date.

The market cap for CAN stock reached $1.77 billion, with 155.50 million shares outstanding and 107.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 20.03M shares, CAN reached a trading volume of 7269513 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canaan Inc. is set at 3.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 28.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

Canaan Inc. [CAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.56. With this latest performance, CAN shares dropped by -55.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 544.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 192.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.59 for Canaan Inc. [CAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.77, while it was recorded at 12.90 for the last single week of trading, and 7.24 for the last 200 days.

Canaan Inc. [CAN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canaan Inc. [CAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -56.71 and a Gross Margin at +8.44. Canaan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -48.05.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.72.

Canaan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Canaan Inc. [CAN]: Insider Ownership positions

23 institutional holders increased their position in Canaan Inc. [NASDAQ:CAN] by around 8,134,282 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 2,362,500 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 1,704,926 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,201,708 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAN stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,322,099 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 1,566,283 shares during the same period.