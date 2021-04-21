AzurRx BioPharma Inc. [AZRX] fell -10.33% so far this year. What now?

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. [NASDAQ: AZRX] closed the trading session at $0.87 on 04/20/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.7731, while the highest price level was $0.9898. The company report on April 15, 2021 that AzurRx BioPharma CEO Issues Letter to Shareholders.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX), (“AzurRx” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, issued a letter to its shareholders from James Sapirstein, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, highlighting the company’s corporate and clinical achievements during the first quarter of 2021 and recent weeks.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -10.33 percent and weekly performance of 9.51 percent. The stock has been moved at 13.24 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -37.42 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.42 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.04M shares, AZRX reached to a volume of 21882311 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Dawson James have made an estimate for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, National Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 11, 2019, representing the official price target for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on AZRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. is set at 0.12

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. [AZRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.51. With this latest performance, AZRX shares dropped by -37.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.98 for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. [AZRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3260, while it was recorded at 0.8224 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0011 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for AZRX is now -1,255.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3,274.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3,305.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -299.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. [AZRX] managed to generate an average of -$2,722,622 per employee.AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. posted -0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AZRX.

There are presently around $2 million, or 2.60% of AZRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AZRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 685,922, which is approximately -6.312% of the company’s market cap and around 1.03% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, holding 430,835 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.34 million in AZRX stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.15 million in AZRX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AzurRx BioPharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in AzurRx BioPharma Inc. [NASDAQ:AZRX] by around 440,233 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 87,486 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 1,413,422 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,941,141 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AZRX stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 199,162 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 31,276 shares during the same period.