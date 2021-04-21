AST SpaceMobile Inc. [ASTS] is -41.02% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

AST SpaceMobile Inc. [NASDAQ: ASTS] price surged by 12.03 percent to reach at $0.86.

A sum of 2632602 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.98M shares. AST SpaceMobile Inc. shares reached a high of $8.25 and dropped to a low of $7.195 until finishing in the latest session at $8.01.

Guru’s Opinion on AST SpaceMobile Inc. [ASTS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for AST SpaceMobile Inc. is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 63.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

ASTS Stock Performance Analysis:

AST SpaceMobile Inc. [ASTS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.56. With this latest performance, ASTS shares dropped by -35.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.22 for AST SpaceMobile Inc. [ASTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.54, while it was recorded at 7.99 for the last single week of trading, and 11.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AST SpaceMobile Inc. Fundamentals:

AST SpaceMobile Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. [ASTS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $91 million, or 54.80% of ASTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASTS stocks are: UBS OCONNOR LLC with ownership of 2,277,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 24.80% of the total institutional ownership; MAGNETAR FINANCIAL LLC, holding 1,514,943 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.83 million in ASTS stocks shares; and EJF CAPITAL LLC, currently with $9.11 million in ASTS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

34 institutional holders increased their position in AST SpaceMobile Inc. [NASDAQ:ASTS] by around 6,821,463 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 12,331,461 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 6,410,761 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,742,163 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASTS stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,479,216 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 8,348,709 shares during the same period.