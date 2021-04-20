why TC Energy Corporation [TRP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $54.51

TC Energy Corporation [NYSE: TRP] slipped around -0.27 points on Friday, while shares priced at $47.65 at the close of the session, down -0.56%. The company report on April 16, 2021 that TC Energy to hold annual meeting of common shareholders and issue first quarter 2021 results on May 7.

News Release – TC Energy Corporation (TSX, NYSE: TRP) (TC Energy) will hold its 2021 annual meeting of common shareholders on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 10 a.m. (MDT) / 12 p.m. (EDT).

In light of the continued impacts of COVID-19 and the paramount need to protect public health, including the health of our shareholders, employees and other stakeholders, and in line with recommendations by public health officials to limit public gatherings, TC Energy will hold its meeting via a virtual-only format, using a live webcast. It will also be archived and available for replay following the meeting, including the live question and answer session.

TC Energy Corporation stock is now 17.02% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TRP Stock saw the intraday high of $48.15 and lowest of $47.64 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 49.95, which means current price is +18.62% above from all time high which was touched on 04/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.65M shares, TRP reached a trading volume of 2748796 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TC Energy Corporation [TRP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRP shares is $54.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRP stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for TC Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on March 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2021, representing the official price target for TC Energy Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TC Energy Corporation is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for TRP in the course of the last twelve months was 14.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has TRP stock performed recently?

TC Energy Corporation [TRP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.77. With this latest performance, TRP shares gained by 1.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.34 for TC Energy Corporation [TRP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.46, while it was recorded at 47.36 for the last single week of trading, and 44.39 for the last 200 days.

TC Energy Corporation [TRP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TC Energy Corporation [TRP] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.93 and a Gross Margin at +49.60. TC Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.97.

Return on Total Capital for TRP is now 6.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TC Energy Corporation [TRP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 159.38. Additionally, TRP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 159.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TC Energy Corporation [TRP] managed to generate an average of $633,805 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.TC Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings analysis for TC Energy Corporation [TRP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TC Energy Corporation posted 0.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.58/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TC Energy Corporation go to 2.26%.

Insider trade positions for TC Energy Corporation [TRP]

There are presently around $30,685 million, or 60.20% of TRP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRP stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 85,078,928, which is approximately 0.257% of the company’s market cap and around 0.52% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 34,985,684 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.67 billion in TRP stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.51 billion in TRP stock with ownership of nearly 10.376% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TC Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 230 institutional holders increased their position in TC Energy Corporation [NYSE:TRP] by around 47,175,369 shares. Additionally, 257 investors decreased positions by around 53,415,572 shares, while 86 investors held positions by with 543,367,339 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 643,958,280 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRP stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,567,280 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 1,217,672 shares during the same period.