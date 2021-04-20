why Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $38.19

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [NYSE: FCX] loss -2.12% or -0.81 points to close at $37.33 with a heavy trading volume of 21552318 shares. The company report on April 6, 2021 that Freeport-McMoRan Announces Appointment of Two Independent Members to its Board of Directors.

David P. Abney and Robert W. Dudley.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) announced the appointment of David P. Abney and Robert “Bob” W. Dudley to its Board of Directors.

It opened the trading session at $38.65, the shares rose to $39.04 and dropped to $36.77, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FCX points out that the company has recorded 116.91% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -411.37% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 23.95M shares, FCX reached to a volume of 21552318 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FCX shares is $38.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FCX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on FCX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. is set at 1.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for FCX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for FCX in the course of the last twelve months was 18.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for FCX stock

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.87. With this latest performance, FCX shares gained by 5.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 116.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 347.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FCX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.95 for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.49, while it was recorded at 36.67 for the last single week of trading, and 23.22 for the last 200 days.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.65 and a Gross Margin at +17.34. Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.30.

Return on Total Capital for FCX is now 6.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 97.69. Additionally, FCX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 96.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] managed to generate an average of $24,327 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FCX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. go to 41.83%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX]

There are presently around $40,854 million, or 76.40% of FCX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FCX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 152,716,254, which is approximately -1.312% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 120,860,073 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.51 billion in FCX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.35 billion in FCX stock with ownership of nearly -1.685% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 521 institutional holders increased their position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [NYSE:FCX] by around 120,486,339 shares. Additionally, 341 investors decreased positions by around 78,458,830 shares, while 103 investors held positions by with 895,443,761 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,094,388,930 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FCX stock had 226 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,065,173 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 4,460,080 shares during the same period.