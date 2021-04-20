why Facebook Inc. [FB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $338.61

Facebook Inc. [NASDAQ: FB] price plunged by -1.29 percent to reach at -$3.94. The company report on April 2, 2021 that Facebook to Announce First Quarter 2021 Results.

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) announced that the company’s first quarter 2021 financial results will be released after market close on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Facebook will host a conference call to discuss its results at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET the same day. The live webcast of the call can be accessed at the Facebook Investor Relations website at investor.fb.com, along with the company’s earnings press release, financial tables, and slide presentation.

A sum of 13876799 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 20.10M shares. Facebook Inc. shares reached a high of $307.70 and dropped to a low of $300.56 until finishing in the latest session at $302.24.

The one-year FB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.74. The average equity rating for FB stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Facebook Inc. [FB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FB shares is $338.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FB stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Facebook Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Facebook Inc. stock. On March 29, 2021, analysts increased their price target for FB shares from 355 to 385.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Facebook Inc. is set at 7.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for FB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for FB in the course of the last twelve months was 36.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.10.

FB Stock Performance Analysis:

Facebook Inc. [FB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.99. With this latest performance, FB shares gained by 8.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.15 for Facebook Inc. [FB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 280.55, while it was recorded at 305.76 for the last single week of trading, and 269.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Facebook Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Facebook Inc. [FB] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.01 and a Gross Margin at +80.58. Facebook Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.90.

Return on Total Capital for FB is now 25.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Facebook Inc. [FB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.71. Additionally, FB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Facebook Inc. [FB] managed to generate an average of $497,338 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Facebook Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

FB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Facebook Inc. posted 1.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.75/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Facebook Inc. go to 21.50%.

Facebook Inc. [FB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $572,393 million, or 80.60% of FB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 182,863,853, which is approximately -1.32% of the company’s market cap and around 0.58% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 159,655,331 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $48.25 billion in FB stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $37.28 billion in FB stock with ownership of nearly -0.532% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Facebook Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,594 institutional holders increased their position in Facebook Inc. [NASDAQ:FB] by around 84,220,688 shares. Additionally, 1,318 investors decreased positions by around 67,892,760 shares, while 315 investors held positions by with 1,741,724,138 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,893,837,586 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FB stock had 367 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,269,551 shares, while 121 institutional investors sold positions of 4,115,141 shares during the same period.