Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [NYSE: IR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.82% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.67%. The company report on April 12, 2021 that Platinum Equity To Acquire Club Car From Ingersoll Rand For $1.7 Billion.

Global leader in golf, consumer and utility vehicles to benefit from Platinum Equity’s carve out experience and operational expertise.

Platinum Equity announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Club Car from Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) in a transaction valued at approximately $1.7 billion. The acquisition, subject to standard closing conditions, is expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2021.

Over the last 12 months, IR stock rose by 104.23%. The one-year Ingersoll Rand Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.79. The average equity rating for IR stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $20.66 billion, with 418.80 million shares outstanding and 371.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.14M shares, IR stock reached a trading volume of 2713339 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IR shares is $52.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Ingersoll Rand Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $44 to $53. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Ingersoll Rand Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on IR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ingersoll Rand Inc. is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for IR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for IR in the course of the last twelve months was 23.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

IR Stock Performance Analysis:

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.67. With this latest performance, IR shares gained by 0.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 104.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.95 for Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.68, while it was recorded at 49.67 for the last single week of trading, and 40.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ingersoll Rand Inc. Fundamentals:

Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

IR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ingersoll Rand Inc. posted 0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -10.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ingersoll Rand Inc. go to 16.19%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $19,589 million, or 95.10% of IR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IR stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 66,051,081, which is approximately -11.034% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P., holding 44,788,635 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.25 billion in IR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.93 billion in IR stock with ownership of nearly -1.567% of the company’s market capitalization.

259 institutional holders increased their position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. [NYSE:IR] by around 21,256,266 shares. Additionally, 236 investors decreased positions by around 37,427,725 shares, while 112 investors held positions by with 331,222,049 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 389,906,040 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IR stock had 118 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,292,398 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 10,826,527 shares during the same period.