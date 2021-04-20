Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Energy Transfer LP [ET]. What else is Wall St. saying

Energy Transfer LP [NYSE: ET] surged by $0.17 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $8.06 during the day while it closed the day at $8.04. The company report on April 19, 2021 that Energy Transfer Marks 25 Years as the U.S. Midstream Industry Leader.

Energy Transfer co-founded in 1996 by Kelcy Warren and Ray Davis.

Ranked 59th on the Fortune 500 list of America’s largest companies.

Energy Transfer LP stock has also loss -0.37% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ET stock has inclined by 14.69% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 27.82% and gained 30.10% year-on date.

The market cap for ET stock reached $22.26 billion, with 2.70 billion shares outstanding and 2.31 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 21.96M shares, ET reached a trading volume of 14136379 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Energy Transfer LP [ET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ET shares is $10.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ET stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Energy Transfer LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $9 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Energy Transfer LP stock. On July 27, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for ET shares from 11 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energy Transfer LP is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for ET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

ET stock trade performance evaluation

Energy Transfer LP [ET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.37. With this latest performance, ET shares gained by 3.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.06 for Energy Transfer LP [ET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.75, while it was recorded at 8.00 for the last single week of trading, and 6.63 for the last 200 days.

Energy Transfer LP [ET]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Energy Transfer LP [ET] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.98 and a Gross Margin at +16.80. Energy Transfer LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.66.

Return on Total Capital for ET is now 6.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Energy Transfer LP [ET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 282.30. Additionally, ET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 281.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 73.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Energy Transfer LP [ET] managed to generate an average of -$56,650 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Energy Transfer LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Energy Transfer LP [ET] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Energy Transfer LP posted -0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -197.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Energy Transfer LP go to -6.90%.

Energy Transfer LP [ET]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,287 million, or 38.70% of ET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ET stocks are: BLACKSTONE GROUP INC with ownership of 133,615,682, which is approximately -7.837% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; ALPS ADVISORS INC, holding 68,184,863 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $548.21 million in ET stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $534.13 million in ET stock with ownership of nearly 13.284% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Energy Transfer LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 332 institutional holders increased their position in Energy Transfer LP [NYSE:ET] by around 123,956,695 shares. Additionally, 354 investors decreased positions by around 73,896,006 shares, while 157 investors held positions by with 832,903,288 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,030,755,989 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ET stock had 118 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,064,986 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 15,905,100 shares during the same period.