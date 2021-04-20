Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Ambev S.A. [ABEV]. What else is Wall St. saying

Ambev S.A. [NYSE: ABEV] slipped around -0.02 points on Monday, while shares priced at $2.86 at the close of the session, down -0.69%. The company report on March 20, 2021 that Ambev’s 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F Available on Our Website.

Ambev S.A. [B3: ABEV3; NYSE: ABEV] announces that the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission – SEC (www.sec.gov) on March 19, 2021 and is available on the Company’s website (ri.ambev.com.br) and also on the Company’s page on SEC’s database (www.sec.gov/edgar/). ADR holders may receive a hard copy of the Company’s complete audited financial statements contained in the Form 20-F, free of charge, upon request.

To access the full document, please access the following links: click here or here.

Ambev S.A. stock is now -6.54% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ABEV Stock saw the intraday high of $2.925 and lowest of $2.8316 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.20, which means current price is +20.11% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 23.01M shares, ABEV reached a trading volume of 23288639 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ambev S.A. [ABEV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABEV shares is $3.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABEV stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Ambev S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Ambev S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ambev S.A. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61.

How has ABEV stock performed recently?

Ambev S.A. [ABEV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.38. With this latest performance, ABEV shares gained by 3.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.02 for Ambev S.A. [ABEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.74, while it was recorded at 2.84 for the last single week of trading, and 2.68 for the last 200 days.

Ambev S.A. [ABEV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ambev S.A. [ABEV] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.42 and a Gross Margin at +49.90. Ambev S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.49.

Return on Total Capital for ABEV is now 18.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.31. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ambev S.A. [ABEV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.49. Additionally, ABEV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ambev S.A. [ABEV] managed to generate an average of $227,588 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.

Earnings analysis for Ambev S.A. [ABEV]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ambev S.A. posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABEV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ambev S.A. go to -13.40%.

Insider trade positions for Ambev S.A. [ABEV]

Positions in Ambev S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 127 institutional holders increased their position in Ambev S.A. [NYSE:ABEV] by around 190,915,816 shares. Additionally, 128 investors decreased positions by around 173,617,656 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 955,471,261 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,320,004,733 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABEV stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 89,837,729 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 20,548,914 shares during the same period.