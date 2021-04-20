Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] Stock trading around $22.46 per share: What’s Next?

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SPCE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.85% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -16.10%. The company report on April 13, 2021 that Virgin Galactic Announces Date of First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) (“Virgin Galactic” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated aerospace and space travel company, announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter 2021 following the close of the U.S. markets on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Virgin Galactic will host a conference call to discuss the results that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at investors.virgingalactic.com.

Over the last 12 months, SPCE stock rose by 18.84%. The one-year Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 39.62. The average equity rating for SPCE stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.25 billion, with 236.85 million shares outstanding and 140.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 17.78M shares, SPCE stock reached a trading volume of 19128435 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPCE shares is $37.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPCE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $35 to $50, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on SPCE stock. On February 10, 2021, analysts increased their price target for SPCE shares from 35 to 52.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is set at 2.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPCE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 26266.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.85.

SPCE Stock Performance Analysis:

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.10. With this latest performance, SPCE shares dropped by -29.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPCE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.00 for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.05, while it was recorded at 24.49 for the last single week of trading, and 26.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] shares currently have an operating margin of -115581.51 and a Gross Margin at -4082.35. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -114720.59.

Return on Total Capital for SPCE is now -46.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.15. Additionally, SPCE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] managed to generate an average of -$331,756 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.10 and a Current Ratio set at 6.30.

SPCE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. posted -0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPCE.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,298 million, or 29.80% of SPCE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPCE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,260,343, which is approximately 1.66% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,436,425 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $127.0 million in SPCE stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $93.08 million in SPCE stock with ownership of nearly 0.581% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 183 institutional holders increased their position in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SPCE] by around 10,282,236 shares. Additionally, 121 investors decreased positions by around 9,774,685 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 35,492,645 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,549,566 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPCE stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,328,566 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 4,086,872 shares during the same period.