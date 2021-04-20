TuSimple Holdings Inc. [TSP] moved down -12.54: Why It’s Important

TuSimple Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: TSP] plunged by -$5.01 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $39.4873 during the day while it closed the day at $34.94. The company report on April 16, 2021 that Sky9 Capital portfolio company TuSimple is first autonomous trucking firm to IPO, listing on Nasdaq at $8.49 billion market capitalization.

Sky9 Capital, a venture capital firm investing in Chinese start-ups, announces the flotation of its portfolio company TuSimple on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol ‘TSP’ at a market capitalization of $8.49 billion.

The market cap for TSP stock reached $6.58 billion, with 188.26 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.96M shares, TSP reached a trading volume of 4259013 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TuSimple Holdings Inc. is set at 6.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3569.13.

