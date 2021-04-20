Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR] moved down -16.95: Why It’s Important

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX: TMBR] price plunged by -16.95 percent to reach at -$0.3. The company report on April 3, 2021 that Timber Pharmaceuticals Sets Record Date for Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Provides Update on Its Annual Filings.

via NewMediaWire — Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: TMBR) (“Timber” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan dermatologic diseases, announced that its Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held at 1:00 pm EDT on Thursday, June 3, 2021 (the “Annual Meeting”). The Company has established April 12, 2021 as the record date for the Annual Meeting.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Meeting materials with details on the location of the Annual Meeting will be mailed to shareholders on or about April 23, 2021.

A sum of 5885903 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.86M shares. Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $1.72 and dropped to a low of $1.43 until finishing in the latest session at $1.47.

Guru’s Opinion on Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 130.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

TMBR Stock Performance Analysis:

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -30.66. With this latest performance, TMBR shares dropped by -38.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.63 for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0560, while it was recorded at 1.7840 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4692 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.80 and a Current Ratio set at 7.80.

TMBR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -2.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -4.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 34.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMBR.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 3.40% of TMBR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMBR stocks are: BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 158,300, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 15.26% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, holding 17,578 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26000.0 in TMBR stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $19000.0 in TMBR stock with ownership of nearly 258.409% of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX:TMBR] by around 30,195 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 26,592 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 135,391 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 192,178 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMBR stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,838 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 26,592 shares during the same period.