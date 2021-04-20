TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ] is 46.49% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

TDH Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: PETZ] price surged by 27.83 percent to reach at $0.59. The company report on November 26, 2020 that TDH Holdings, Inc. Reports First Half 2020 Financial Results.

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) (“TDH” or the “Company”), a PRC-based company that specializes in the development, manufacturing and sales of pet food products in China and beyond, announced its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

First Half 2020 Unaudited Financial Highlights:.

A sum of 4741164 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 841.13K shares. TDH Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $3.09 and dropped to a low of $2.0203 until finishing in the latest session at $2.71.

Guru’s Opinion on TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for TDH Holdings Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for PETZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.49.

PETZ Stock Performance Analysis:

TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.97. With this latest performance, PETZ shares dropped by -10.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 83.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 152.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PETZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.24 for TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.82, while it was recorded at 2.36 for the last single week of trading, and 1.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TDH Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -48.58 and a Gross Margin at -12.04. TDH Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -68.19.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,942.18. Additionally, PETZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 96.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 85.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ] managed to generate an average of -$172,508 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.TDH Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ] Insider Position Details

1 institutional holders increased their position in TDH Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:PETZ] by around 36,700 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 79,171 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 22,951 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 138,822 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PETZ stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 78,673 shares during the same period.