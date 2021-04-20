SOS Limited [SOS] is 168.24% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

SOS Limited [NYSE: SOS] slipped around -0.38 points on Monday, while shares priced at $3.97 at the close of the session, down -8.74%. The company report on April 20, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in SOS Limited of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – SOS.

Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against SOS Limited (“SOS” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SOS), and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States (“U.S.”) District Court for the District of New Jersey, and docketed under 21-cv-07454, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired SOS American depository shares (“ADSs”) between July 22, 2020 and February 25, 2021, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), against the Company and certain of its top officials.

If you are a shareholder who purchased SOS ADSs during the Class Period, you have until May 31, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

SOS Limited stock is now 168.24% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SOS Stock saw the intraday high of $4.34 and lowest of $3.96 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.88, which means current price is +205.38% above from all time high which was touched on 02/17/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 73.03M shares, SOS reached a trading volume of 29543707 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SOS Limited [SOS]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for SOS Limited is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has SOS stock performed recently?

SOS Limited [SOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.92. With this latest performance, SOS shares dropped by -47.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 297.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.48 for SOS Limited [SOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.45, while it was recorded at 4.49 for the last single week of trading, and 3.22 for the last 200 days.

SOS Limited [SOS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SOS Limited [SOS] shares currently have an operating margin of -69.18 and a Gross Margin at +85.34. SOS Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.70.

Return on Total Capital for SOS is now -843.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -320.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -330.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SOS Limited [SOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.43. Additionally, SOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SOS Limited [SOS] managed to generate an average of -$60,742 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.

Earnings analysis for SOS Limited [SOS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SOS Limited posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SOS.

Insider trade positions for SOS Limited [SOS]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.04% of SOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOS stocks are: CLEAR STREET MARKETS LLC with ownership of 23,200, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 22,483 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $89000.0 in SOS stocks shares; and KLINGENSTEIN FIELDS & CO LP, currently with $52000.0 in SOS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SOS Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in SOS Limited [NYSE:SOS] by around 63,524 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 192,713 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 185,572 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,665 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOS stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 61,421 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 192,489 shares during the same period.