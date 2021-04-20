Roku Inc. [ROKU] moved down -3.12: Why It’s Important

Roku Inc. [NASDAQ: ROKU] closed the trading session at $376.52 on 04/16/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $375.69, while the highest price level was $388.39. The company report on April 16, 2021 that Roku Closes Nielsen Transaction, Including Acquisition of AVA Business.

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) and Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) announced that the companies have closed the transaction that was announced on March 1, 2021.

Roku has closed on the acquisition of Nielsen’s Advanced Video Advertising (AVA) business, including Nielsen’s video automatic content recognition (ACR) and dynamic ad insertion (DAI) technologies, which will accelerate Roku’s launch of an end-to-end DAI solution for traditional TV. In addition, Nielsen and Roku have entered into a long-term strategic partnership to integrate complementary Nielsen ad and content measurement products into the Roku platform and further advance Nielsen ONE, Nielsen’s cross-media measurement solution.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 13.40 percent and weekly performance of 0.77 percent. The stock has been moved at 61.56 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.12 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -10.02 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.27M shares, ROKU reached to a volume of 2635166 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here's what leading stock market gurus have to say about Roku Inc. [ROKU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROKU shares is $471.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROKU stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Roku Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $480 to $367. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Roku Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $518, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on ROKU stock. On February 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ROKU shares from 240 to 400.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roku Inc. is set at 18.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROKU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 36.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROKU in the course of the last twelve months was 758.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

ROKU stock trade performance evaluation

Roku Inc. [ROKU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.77. With this latest performance, ROKU shares gained by 2.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 61.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 194.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROKU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.67 for Roku Inc. [ROKU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 382.26, while it was recorded at 379.78 for the last single week of trading, and 274.22 for the last 200 days.

Roku Inc. [ROKU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Roku Inc. [ROKU] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.14 and a Gross Margin at +45.45. Roku Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.98.

Return on Total Capital for ROKU is now -1.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Roku Inc. [ROKU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.01. Additionally, ROKU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Roku Inc. [ROKU] managed to generate an average of -$9,095 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.Roku Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Roku Inc. [ROKU] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Roku Inc. posted -0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.45/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROKU.

Roku Inc. [ROKU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $30,648 million, or 72.00% of ROKU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROKU stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 10,686,337, which is approximately 8.437% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,005,407 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.39 billion in ROKU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.41 billion in ROKU stock with ownership of nearly 2.136% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Roku Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 460 institutional holders increased their position in Roku Inc. [NASDAQ:ROKU] by around 10,758,581 shares. Additionally, 299 investors decreased positions by around 11,620,833 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 59,017,576 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,396,990 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROKU stock had 209 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,022,225 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 1,034,382 shares during the same period.