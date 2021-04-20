PTC Inc. [PTC] Stock trading around $139.80 per share: What’s Next?

PTC Inc. [NASDAQ: PTC] price plunged by -4.35 percent to reach at -$6.36. The company report on April 16, 2021 that PTC Set to Join S&P 500; Lattice Semiconductor & Progyny to Join S&P MidCap 400; Domtar to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, April 20:.

S&P MidCap 400 constituent PTC Inc. (NASD:PTC) will replace Varian Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:VAR) in the S&P 500, and Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASD:LSCC) will replace PTC in the S&P MidCap 400. Siemens Healthineers AG (XETR: SHL) acquired Varian Medical Systems Inc. in a deal that closed, April 15.

A sum of 23252555 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 760.98K shares. PTC Inc. shares reached a high of $146.875 and dropped to a low of $137.93 until finishing in the latest session at $139.80.

The one-year PTC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.71. The average equity rating for PTC stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on PTC Inc. [PTC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTC shares is $146.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for PTC Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $88 to $130. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2020, representing the official price target for PTC Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $110, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on PTC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PTC Inc. is set at 4.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for PTC in the course of the last twelve months was 51.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

PTC Stock Performance Analysis:

PTC Inc. [PTC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.67. With this latest performance, PTC shares gained by 10.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 109.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.52 for PTC Inc. [PTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 138.07, while it was recorded at 145.46 for the last single week of trading, and 108.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PTC Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PTC Inc. [PTC] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.29 and a Gross Margin at +75.11. PTC Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.96.

Return on Total Capital for PTC is now 11.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PTC Inc. [PTC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 84.85. Additionally, PTC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 82.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PTC Inc. [PTC] managed to generate an average of $20,935 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.PTC Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

PTC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PTC Inc. posted 0.59/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 34.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PTC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PTC Inc. go to 20.89%.

PTC Inc. [PTC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,956 million, or 87.80% of PTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,176,314, which is approximately 0.62% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,886,283 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.38 billion in PTC stocks shares; and 40 NORTH MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $629.1 million in PTC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PTC Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 210 institutional holders increased their position in PTC Inc. [NASDAQ:PTC] by around 8,118,715 shares. Additionally, 204 investors decreased positions by around 7,331,651 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 84,375,552 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 99,825,918 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTC stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,435,529 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 1,705,095 shares during the same period.