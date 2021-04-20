Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] moved down -0.26: Why It’s Important

Nuance Communications Inc. [NASDAQ: NUAN] closed the trading session at $53.20 on 04/19/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $53.00, while the highest price level was $53.32. The company report on April 20, 2021 that INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates NUAN, CADE, MFNC; Shareholders Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm.

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate the following companies:

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Microsoft Corporation for $56.00 per share. If you are a Nuance shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 20.66 percent and weekly performance of 0.66 percent. The stock has been moved at 52.79 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 23.03 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 9.02 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.72M shares, NUAN reached to a volume of 16732267 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NUAN shares is $56.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NUAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Nuance Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Nuance Communications Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Outperform rating on NUAN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nuance Communications Inc. is set at 1.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for NUAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.32.

NUAN stock trade performance evaluation

Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.66. With this latest performance, NUAN shares gained by 23.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 180.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NUAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.99 for Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.03, while it was recorded at 52.91 for the last single week of trading, and 38.23 for the last 200 days.

Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.00 and a Gross Margin at +53.35. Nuance Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.95.

Return on Total Capital for NUAN is now 3.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 146.21. Additionally, NUAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 105.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] managed to generate an average of $4,054 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Nuance Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nuance Communications Inc. posted 0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 23.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NUAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nuance Communications Inc. go to 5.20%.

Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15,670 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NUAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,411,577, which is approximately 1.766% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 16,992,277 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $906.37 million in NUAN stocks shares; and COATUE MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $886.24 million in NUAN stock with ownership of nearly 83.416% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nuance Communications Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 194 institutional holders increased their position in Nuance Communications Inc. [NASDAQ:NUAN] by around 37,407,087 shares. Additionally, 197 investors decreased positions by around 25,695,145 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 230,679,541 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 293,781,773 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NUAN stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,494,448 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 1,102,217 shares during the same period.