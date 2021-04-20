Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK] moved up 11.17: Why It’s Important

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [AMEX: NAK] price surged by 11.17 percent to reach at $0.06. The company report on April 6, 2021 that Northern Dynasty: Pebble Partnership Urges New Us Environmental Protection Agency Administrator to Support Due Process, Rule of Law at Southwest Alaska’s Pebble Project.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) (“Northern Dynasty” or the “Company”) reports that its 100%-owned US-based subsidiary Pebble Limited Partnership (the “Pebble Partnership”) has written to the recently confirmed Administrator of the US Environmental Protection Agency (“EPA”) Michael Regan, providing a brief status update on Alaska’s Pebble Project and urging the new Administrator to support a full and fair process for the project.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

“As someone who has spoken directly about the criticality of fair process and the need for data and facts to show the path for important regulatory decisions, we hope you will advocate for this comprehensive NEPA (National Environmental Policy Act) review process as the correct way to sort through complex technical matters,” writes Pebble Partnership CEO John Shively.

A sum of 10521310 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 36.99M shares. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. shares reached a high of $0.60 and dropped to a low of $0.54 until finishing in the latest session at $0.60.

Guru’s Opinion on Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Gabelli & Co raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2016, representing the official price target for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

NAK Stock Performance Analysis:

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.30. With this latest performance, NAK shares dropped by -17.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.84 for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7068, while it was recorded at 0.5856 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8998 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for NAK is now -37.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -39.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.09. Additionally, NAK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.38.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.90.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $29 million, or 17.90% of NAK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAK stocks are: KOPERNIK GLOBAL INVESTORS, LLC with ownership of 26,079,606, which is approximately 20.787% of the company’s market cap and around 37.40% of the total institutional ownership; RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD., holding 9,529,222 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.14 million in NAK stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $1.22 million in NAK stock with ownership of nearly 47.871% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 32 institutional holders increased their position in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [AMEX:NAK] by around 11,445,700 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 8,843,110 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 33,363,651 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,652,461 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAK stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,386,187 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 2,774,819 shares during the same period.