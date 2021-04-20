Nokia Corporation [NOK] is 6.65% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Nokia Corporation [NYSE: NOK] loss -0.24% on the last trading session, reaching $4.17 price per share at the time. The company report on April 19, 2021 that Nokia to deploy indoor 5G small cells solutions with LG Uplus in South Korea.

Press Release.

Nokia to deploy indoor 5G small cells solutions with LG Uplus in South Korea.

Nokia Corporation represents 5.62 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $23.74 billion with the latest information. NOK stock price has been found in the range of $4.15 to $4.22.

If compared to the average trading volume of 94.72M shares, NOK reached a trading volume of 32835092 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nokia Corporation [NOK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOK shares is $4.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOK stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Nokia Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Nokia Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nokia Corporation is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for NOK in the course of the last twelve months was 17.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for NOK stock

Nokia Corporation [NOK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.46. With this latest performance, NOK shares gained by 6.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.06 for Nokia Corporation [NOK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.06, while it was recorded at 4.15 for the last single week of trading, and 4.20 for the last 200 days.

Nokia Corporation [NOK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nokia Corporation [NOK] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.72 and a Gross Margin at +37.48. Nokia Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.53.

Return on Total Capital for NOK is now 10.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nokia Corporation [NOK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.03. Additionally, NOK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 46.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.27.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Nokia Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Nokia Corporation [NOK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nokia Corporation posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nokia Corporation go to 12.37%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Nokia Corporation [NOK]

Positions in Nokia Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 228 institutional holders increased their position in Nokia Corporation [NYSE:NOK] by around 82,970,441 shares. Additionally, 187 investors decreased positions by around 74,749,600 shares, while 113 investors held positions by with 107,732,034 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 265,452,075 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOK stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 39,241,010 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 23,372,637 shares during the same period.