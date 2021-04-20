Moxian Inc. [MOXC] moved up 21.73: Why It’s Important

Moxian Inc. [NASDAQ: MOXC] traded at a high on 04/19/21, posting a 21.73 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.65. The company report on March 3, 2021 that Moxian terminates proposed merger with Btab Group, Inc.

Moxian, Inc. (“Moxian” or the “Company”) (MOXC), an offline-to-online (O2O) social media services and Internet media marketing services provider, announces that its proposed merger with Btab Group Inc., (“Btab”) has been terminated by mutual consent, as provided for in the terms of the Share Exchange Agreement signed on August 27, 2020.

The Company also announces the resignations of Mr. James Tan Meng Dong and Dr. David Cheang Sien Chan, both Singaporeans, from the Board with effect from February 28, 2021. The Board now comprises Mr. Hao Qinghu as the CEO of the Company and three other independent directors, Mr. Lionel Choong Khuat Leok, Mr. William Yap Guan Hong and Ms Wendy Wang Yingjie, all of whom have been in office since 2019.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1351998 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Moxian Inc. stands at 14.04% while the volatility over the past one month is 20.89%.

The market cap for MOXC stock reached $73.52 million, with 16.19 million shares outstanding and 7.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.73M shares, MOXC reached a trading volume of 1351998 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Moxian Inc. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 122.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 465.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Moxian Inc. [MOXC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.67. With this latest performance, MOXC shares gained by 38.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 337.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 443.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.01 for Moxian Inc. [MOXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.14, while it was recorded at 4.08 for the last single week of trading, and 1.86 for the last 200 days.

Moxian Inc. [MOXC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Moxian Inc. [MOXC] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.68. Moxian Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.68.

Return on Total Capital for MOXC is now 10.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 26.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Moxian Inc. [MOXC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 89.71. Additionally, MOXC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Moxian Inc. [MOXC] managed to generate an average of $9,090 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Moxian Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Insider trade positions for Moxian Inc. [MOXC]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.70% of MOXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MOXC stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 41,057, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 19,533 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $75000.0 in MOXC stocks shares; and BARCLAYS PLC, currently with $70000.0 in MOXC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Moxian Inc. [NASDAQ:MOXC] by around 88,295 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 81,756 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 68,654 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 101,397 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MOXC stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 86,881 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 81,756 shares during the same period.