Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Apple Inc. [AAPL] – find out why.

Apple Inc. [NASDAQ: AAPL] price surged by 0.51 percent to reach at $0.68. The company report on April 15, 2021 that Apple and Partners Launch First-Ever $200 Million Restore Fund to Accelerate Natural Solutions to Climate Change.

Investment builds on the company’s forestry and responsible packaging innovations to deliver new financial and climate returns.

Apple® announced a first-of-its-kind carbon removal initiative — called the Restore Fund — that will make investments in forestry projects to remove carbon from the atmosphere while generating a financial return for investors. Launched with Conservation International and Goldman Sachs, Apple’s $200 million fund aims to remove at least 1 million metric tons of carbon dioxide annually from the atmosphere, equivalent to the amount of fuel used by over 200,000 passenger vehicles, while demonstrating a viable financial model that can help scale up investment in forest restoration.

A sum of 93878378 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 106.44M shares. Apple Inc. shares reached a high of $135.47 and dropped to a low of $133.34 until finishing in the latest session at $134.84.

The one-year AAPL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.31. The average equity rating for AAPL stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Apple Inc. [AAPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAPL shares is $152.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Apple Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $115 to $142. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2021, representing the official price target for Apple Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $140 to $170, while Needham kept a Buy rating on AAPL stock. On January 28, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AAPL shares from 144 to 170.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apple Inc. is set at 2.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 34.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAPL in the course of the last twelve months was 34.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

AAPL Stock Performance Analysis:

Apple Inc. [AAPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.74. With this latest performance, AAPL shares gained by 11.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 90.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.42 for Apple Inc. [AAPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 126.58, while it was recorded at 133.99 for the last single week of trading, and 119.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Apple Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apple Inc. [AAPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.83 and a Gross Margin at +37.94. Apple Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.94.

Return on Total Capital for AAPL is now 33.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 32.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 73.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Apple Inc. [AAPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 187.14. Additionally, AAPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 163.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Apple Inc. [AAPL] managed to generate an average of $390,551 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.83.Apple Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

AAPL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Apple Inc. posted 0.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.56/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apple Inc. go to 14.69%.

Apple Inc. [AAPL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,316,648 million, or 59.80% of AAPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,255,155,794, which is approximately -1.992% of the company’s market cap and around 0.08% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,056,461,286 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $141.73 billion in AAPL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $119.02 billion in AAPL stock with ownership of nearly -6.053% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apple Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,779 institutional holders increased their position in Apple Inc. [NASDAQ:AAPL] by around 246,151,492 shares. Additionally, 1,904 investors decreased positions by around 370,994,571 shares, while 185 investors held positions by with 9,196,868,406 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,814,014,469 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAPL stock had 403 new institutional investments in for a total of 48,105,379 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 7,855,751 shares during the same period.