Marriott International Inc. [MAR] Revenue clocked in at $10.57 billion, up 12.67% YTD: What’s Next?

Marriott International Inc. [NASDAQ: MAR] plunged by -$0.55 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $151.32 during the day while it closed the day at $148.63. The company report on April 14, 2021 that Marriott Bonvoy™ And Uber Team Up For First Of Its Kind Collaboration Enabling Members To Earn Points On Both Food Delivery And Rides.

As Travel Resumes, Members Can Link Accounts to Start Earning Marriott Bonvoy Points toward Free Nights at Hotels and Home Rentals Around the World.

Starting, members of Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s (NASDAQ: MAR) award-winning travel program and marketplace, can earn points toward free nights at the company’s extraordinary portfolio of hotels and premium and luxury home rentals when ordering food delivery on Uber Eats and requesting select Uber rides (NYSE: UBER).

Marriott International Inc. stock has also gained 0.10% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MAR stock has inclined by 15.28% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 53.12% and gained 12.67% year-on date.

The market cap for MAR stock reached $48.57 billion, with 326.10 million shares outstanding and 270.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.71M shares, MAR reached a trading volume of 2685683 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Marriott International Inc. [MAR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAR shares is $143.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Marriott International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $110 to $150. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Marriott International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $140, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on MAR stock. On October 13, 2020, analysts increased their price target for MAR shares from 83 to 95.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marriott International Inc. is set at 4.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 112.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAR in the course of the last twelve months was 36.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

MAR stock trade performance evaluation

Marriott International Inc. [MAR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.10. With this latest performance, MAR shares dropped by -4.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 84.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.97 for Marriott International Inc. [MAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 144.64, while it was recorded at 149.11 for the last single week of trading, and 116.60 for the last 200 days.

Marriott International Inc. [MAR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marriott International Inc. [MAR] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.10 and a Gross Margin at +17.99. Marriott International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.51.

Return on Total Capital for MAR is now 10.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -47.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marriott International Inc. [MAR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,638.60. Additionally, MAR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 96.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,331.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 85.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marriott International Inc. [MAR] managed to generate an average of -$2,207 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Marriott International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Marriott International Inc. [MAR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Marriott International Inc. posted 0.49/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.8/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -38.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAR.

Marriott International Inc. [MAR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $28,688 million, or 61.10% of MAR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,050,238, which is approximately -0.927% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 16,806,126 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.5 billion in MAR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.38 billion in MAR stock with ownership of nearly -0.428% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marriott International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 530 institutional holders increased their position in Marriott International Inc. [NASDAQ:MAR] by around 21,426,158 shares. Additionally, 357 investors decreased positions by around 18,968,572 shares, while 167 investors held positions by with 152,620,380 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 193,015,110 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAR stock had 237 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,435,422 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 1,900,919 shares during the same period.