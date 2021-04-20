Marlin Business Services Corp. [MRLN] Stock trading around $21.46 per share: What’s Next?

Marlin Business Services Corp. [NASDAQ: MRLN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 50.70% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 57.10%. The company report on April 20, 2021 that MARLIN BUSINESS INVESTOR ALERT by The Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Marlin Business Services Corp. – MRLN.

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Marlin Business Services Corp. (NasdaqGS: MRLN) to HPS Investment Partners LLC. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Marlin will receive only $23.50 for each share of Marlin that they own, potentially subject to downward adjustment. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

Over the last 12 months, MRLN stock rose by 187.28%. The average equity rating for MRLN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $245.07 million, with 11.83 million shares outstanding and 11.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 38.65K shares, MRLN stock reached a trading volume of 1571013 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Marlin Business Services Corp. [MRLN]:

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Marlin Business Services Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JMP Securities raised their target price to Mkt Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2012, representing the official price target for Marlin Business Services Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marlin Business Services Corp. is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRLN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRLN in the course of the last twelve months was 4.87.

MRLN Stock Performance Analysis:

Marlin Business Services Corp. [MRLN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 57.10. With this latest performance, MRLN shares gained by 48.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 187.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 187.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRLN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.53 for Marlin Business Services Corp. [MRLN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.65, while it was recorded at 15.27 for the last single week of trading, and 10.51 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Marlin Business Services Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marlin Business Services Corp. [MRLN] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.28 and a Gross Margin at +82.77. Marlin Business Services Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.27.

Return on Total Capital for MRLN is now 2.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marlin Business Services Corp. [MRLN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.05. Additionally, MRLN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marlin Business Services Corp. [MRLN] managed to generate an average of $1,335 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

MRLN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Marlin Business Services Corp. posted -1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -412.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRLN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marlin Business Services Corp. go to 12.00%.

Marlin Business Services Corp. [MRLN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $136 million, or 80.60% of MRLN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRLN stocks are: RED MOUNTAIN CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 2,956,925, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; BROAD RUN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 1,169,695 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.66 million in MRLN stocks shares; and BASSWOOD PARTNERS, L.L.C., currently with $13.54 million in MRLN stock with ownership of nearly -15.159% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marlin Business Services Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in Marlin Business Services Corp. [NASDAQ:MRLN] by around 597,736 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 656,624 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 8,330,043 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,584,403 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRLN stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 275,489 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 184,386 shares during the same period.