Market cap of Tuya Inc. [TUYA] reaches 8.75B – now what?

Tuya Inc. [NYSE: TUYA] loss -11.24% on the last trading session, reaching $18.00 price per share at the time. The company report on March 24, 2021 that Tuya Smart and Elechomes Partner to Deploy Smart Home Products into the Global Market.

The cooperation will help Elechomes to develop more quality smart home products suitable for daily family life.

Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA), a leading global IoT Cloud Platform, and Elechomes, a global e-commerce brand of premium smart home appliances owned by Shenzhen Thousandshores Co., Ltd, announced a new partnership to leverage their respective advantages in technology and channels to jointly promote high-quality, well-designed, and affordable smart home products worldwide.

Tuya Inc. represents 486.07 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.75 billion with the latest information. TUYA stock price has been found in the range of $18.00 to $20.50.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.59M shares, TUYA reached a trading volume of 1313403 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tuya Inc. [TUYA]:

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Tuya Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Tuya Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tuya Inc. is set at 2.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for TUYA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 48.63.

Trading performance analysis for TUYA stock

Tuya Inc. [TUYA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.78.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.61 for Tuya Inc. [TUYA], while it was recorded at 18.53 for the last single week of trading.

Tuya Inc. [TUYA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tuya Inc. [TUYA] shares currently have an operating margin of -39.43 and a Gross Margin at +34.43. Tuya Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -37.20.

Return on Total Capital for TUYA is now -34.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.22. Additionally, TUYA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 190.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 129.31.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.Tuya Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tuya Inc. [TUYA]

1 institutional holders increased their position in Tuya Inc. [NYSE:TUYA] by around 778 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 778 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TUYA stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 778 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.