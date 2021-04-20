Market cap of RealNetworks Inc. [RNWK] reaches 168.29M – now what?

RealNetworks Inc. [NASDAQ: RNWK] slipped around -0.73 points on Friday, while shares priced at $3.63 at the close of the session, down -16.74%. The company report on April 12, 2021 that Industry Leading SAFR Facial Recognition for Live Video Integrated with Geutebrück VMS.

Featuring real-time, automated, low-bias identification of opt-in staff and persons of interest.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

SAFR from RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNWK) announced that its SAFR facial recognition system for live video is now integrated with the Geutebrück G-Core VMS (Video Management System). SAFR for Geutebrück is an AI layer that runs on top of the G-Core VMS which provides advanced video analytics that save time and increase efficiency of surveillance operations. The best-in-class integration features live video overlays that display event details, streamlined enrollment of individuals appearing on the Geutebrück VMS directly into the SAFR identity database, and custom alarms and notifications that notify security personnel of SAFR events directly within the VMS.

RealNetworks Inc. stock is now 132.69% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RNWK Stock saw the intraday high of $4.36 and lowest of $3.62 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.66, which means current price is +142.00% above from all time high which was touched on 03/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.71M shares, RNWK reached a trading volume of 1643298 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about RealNetworks Inc. [RNWK]?

Brigantine have made an estimate for RealNetworks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 13, 2012. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2011, representing the official price target for RealNetworks Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RealNetworks Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for RNWK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73.

How has RNWK stock performed recently?

RealNetworks Inc. [RNWK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.92. With this latest performance, RNWK shares dropped by -42.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 124.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 342.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RNWK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.10 for RealNetworks Inc. [RNWK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.43, while it was recorded at 4.32 for the last single week of trading, and 2.23 for the last 200 days.

RealNetworks Inc. [RNWK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RealNetworks Inc. [RNWK] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.30 and a Gross Margin at +75.81. RealNetworks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.10.

Return on Total Capital for RNWK is now -18.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RealNetworks Inc. [RNWK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.40. Additionally, RNWK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RealNetworks Inc. [RNWK] managed to generate an average of -$14,862 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.RealNetworks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for RealNetworks Inc. [RNWK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, RealNetworks Inc. posted -0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 41.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RNWK.

Insider trade positions for RealNetworks Inc. [RNWK]

There are presently around $41 million, or 34.60% of RNWK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RNWK stocks are: ARIEL INVESTMENTS, LLC with ownership of 3,378,127, which is approximately -4.347% of the company’s market cap and around 35.80% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 1,734,748 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.3 million in RNWK stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $4.98 million in RNWK stock with ownership of nearly -3.319% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in RealNetworks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in RealNetworks Inc. [NASDAQ:RNWK] by around 1,526,063 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 633,367 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 9,135,025 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,294,455 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RNWK stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,512,576 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 68,186 shares during the same period.