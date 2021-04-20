Market cap of Cricut Inc. [CRCT] reaches 5.12B – now what?

Cricut Inc. [NASDAQ: CRCT] surged by $3.34 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $24.40 during the day while it closed the day at $23.34. The company report on April 16, 2021 that Cricut To Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 13, 2021.

Cricut, Inc. (“Cricut”) (NASDAQ: CRCT), the creative technology company that has brought a connected platform for making to over four million users worldwide, announced it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 after the U.S. markets close on Thursday, May 13, 2021. Cricut management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results that afternoon at 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

Information about Cricut’s financial results, including a link to the live and archived webcast of the conference call, will be made available on Cricut’s investor relations website at https://investor.cricut.com. The live call may also be accessed via telephone at (833) 398-1017 toll-free domestically and at (914) 987-7715 internationally. Please reference conference ID: 5590544.

The market cap for CRCT stock reached $5.12 billion, with 219.30 million shares outstanding and 14.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 989.40K shares, CRCT reached a trading volume of 2614650 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Cricut Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Cricut Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on CRCT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cricut Inc. is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRCT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.72.

Cricut Inc. [CRCT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.58.

Cricut Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

1 institutional holders increased their position in Cricut Inc. [NASDAQ:CRCT] by around 500 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 500 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRCT stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 500 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.