Market cap of Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] reaches 30.08B – now what?

Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE: CCL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.52% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.10%. The company report on April 15, 2021 that Holland America Line Introduces ‘Have It All’ Premium Package That Includes Shore Excursions, Drinks, Specialty Dining and Wi-Fi.

New inclusive package is an exceptional value with 50% savings off four popular extras.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

For travelers who appreciate taking an inclusive vacation with extra amenities factored upfront into the price, Holland America Line is launching a new “Have It All” premium package that includes shore excursions, beverages, specialty dining and Wi-Fi in one base cruise fare.

Over the last 12 months, CCL stock rose by 114.09%. The one-year Carnival Corporation & plc stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.94. The average equity rating for CCL stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $30.08 billion, with 1.09 billion shares outstanding and 844.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 43.19M shares, CCL stock reached a trading volume of 22126886 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCL shares is $26.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Carnival Corporation & plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Carnival Corporation & plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on CCL stock. On March 18, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CCL shares from 20 to 42.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corporation & plc is set at 1.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 36.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.29.

CCL Stock Performance Analysis:

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.10. With this latest performance, CCL shares dropped by -4.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 91.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 114.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.15 for Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.24, while it was recorded at 27.40 for the last single week of trading, and 19.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Carnival Corporation & plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -84.99 and a Gross Margin at -52.26. Carnival Corporation & plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -182.95.

Return on Total Capital for CCL is now -11.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -25.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 138.07. Additionally, CCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 113.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.82.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Carnival Corporation & plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

CCL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Carnival Corporation & plc posted -3.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -46.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCL.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,279 million, or 51.20% of CCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 63,062,479, which is approximately 9.76% of the company’s market cap and around 8.40% of the total institutional ownership; PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, holding 50,830,926 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.37 billion in CCL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.02 billion in CCL stock with ownership of nearly 15.731% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carnival Corporation & plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 488 institutional holders increased their position in Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE:CCL] by around 119,472,455 shares. Additionally, 245 investors decreased positions by around 25,480,958 shares, while 111 investors held positions by with 348,872,558 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 493,825,971 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCL stock had 188 new institutional investments in for a total of 31,048,676 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 10,178,163 shares during the same period.