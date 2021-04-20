Market cap of Ambow Education Holding Ltd. [AMBO] reaches 62.06M – now what?

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. [AMEX: AMBO] surged by $0.61 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $3.19 during the day while it closed the day at $2.45. The company report on April 19, 2021 that Ambow Education Expands Partnership with Amazon in Artificial Intelligence Training for Teachers.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (“Ambow” or “the Company”) (NYSE American: AMBO), China’s leading provider of educational and career enhancement services, announced an expanded strategic partnership with Amazon with the launch of Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) training for teachers.

The deepened partnership is part of the Company’s ongoing efforts to collaborate with prestigious enterprises to carry out AI education and training for teachers. Since 2018, Ambow has collaborated with Amazon Web Services (“AWS”) for in-depth training courses. Combining their respective strengths and advantages in educational expertise and industry practices, Ambow and AWS recently launched live streaming courses on AI education and training for teachers to help teachers improve their educational skills. In the AI landscape, the collaborated courses will further facilitate related talent cultivation, curricula design and a shared platform for innovative educational resources. The cooperation will also help the Company to enrich its emerging engineering courses to address growing job placement needs.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. stock has also gained 26.29% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AMBO stock has inclined by 1.66% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -27.94% and gained 12.90% year-on date.

The market cap for AMBO stock reached $62.06 million, with 23.37 million shares outstanding and 2.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.07M shares, AMBO reached a trading volume of 178347188 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ambow Education Holding Ltd. [AMBO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMBO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.71.

AMBO stock trade performance evaluation

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. [AMBO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.29. With this latest performance, AMBO shares gained by 1.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMBO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.34 for Ambow Education Holding Ltd. [AMBO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.48, while it was recorded at 1.96 for the last single week of trading, and 2.53 for the last 200 days.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. [AMBO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ambow Education Holding Ltd. [AMBO] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.41 and a Gross Margin at +26.80. Ambow Education Holding Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.79.

Return on Total Capital for AMBO is now -28.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ambow Education Holding Ltd. [AMBO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 205.15. Additionally, AMBO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 160.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ambow Education Holding Ltd. [AMBO] managed to generate an average of -$2,478 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Ambow Education Holding Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ambow Education Holding Ltd. [AMBO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMBO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ambow Education Holding Ltd. go to 25.00%.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. [AMBO]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Ambow Education Holding Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Ambow Education Holding Ltd. [AMEX:AMBO] by around 177,472 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 46,145 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 29,813 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 253,430 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMBO stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 151,772 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 46,145 shares during the same period.