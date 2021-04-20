Market Analysts see Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] gaining to $253. Time to buy?

Futu Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: FUTU] price surged by 16.28 percent to reach at $24.91. The company report on April 20, 2021 that Futu Announces Proposed Offering of 9,500,000 American Depositary Shares.

Futu Holdings Limited (“Futu” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FUTU), a leading one-stop financial technology platform in China, announced the commencement of the offering of 9,500,000 American depositary shares (the “ADSs”), each representing eight Class A ordinary shares of the Company (the “ADS Offering”). The Company intends to grant the underwriters in the ADS Offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,425,000 ADSs.

BofA Securities, Inc. and Haitong International Securities Company Limited are acting as joint bookrunners for the ADS Offering.

A sum of 13774709 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 11.47M shares. Futu Holdings Limited shares reached a high of $178.18 and dropped to a low of $152.615 until finishing in the latest session at $177.92.

The one-year FUTU stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.78. The average equity rating for FUTU stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FUTU shares is $192.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FUTU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Futu Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Futu Holdings Limited is set at 14.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for FUTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 57.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 40.83.

FUTU Stock Performance Analysis:

Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.76. With this latest performance, FUTU shares gained by 33.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 474.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1562.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FUTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.09 for Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 148.54, while it was recorded at 155.35 for the last single week of trading, and 68.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Futu Holdings Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.92 and a Gross Margin at +82.16. Futu Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +40.04.

Return on Total Capital for FUTU is now 13.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 134.31. Additionally, FUTU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] managed to generate an average of $129,965 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

FUTU Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Futu Holdings Limited posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -60.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FUTU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Futu Holdings Limited go to 17.25%.

Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,997 million, or 48.20% of FUTU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FUTU stocks are: ANGLEPOINT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LTD. with ownership of 6,336,714, which is approximately 49.325% of the company’s market cap and around 9.37% of the total institutional ownership; GENERAL ATLANTIC LLC, holding 3,288,333 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $503.15 million in FUTU stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $425.01 million in FUTU stock with ownership of nearly 7790.01% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Futu Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 105 institutional holders increased their position in Futu Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:FUTU] by around 18,215,346 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 3,632,872 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 10,806,560 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,654,778 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FUTU stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,695,662 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,494,249 shares during the same period.