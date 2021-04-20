Market Analysts see AppHarvest Inc. [APPH] gaining to $42. Time to buy?

AppHarvest Inc. [NASDAQ: APPH] slipped around -2.01 points on Monday, while shares priced at $13.99 at the close of the session, down -12.56%. The company report on April 14, 2021 that AppHarvest Appoints Ciara Burnham and Geof Rochester to Board of Directors.

Burnham and Rochester Bring Expertise in Corporate Social Responsibility, ESG, Marketing, Emerging Growth and Technology.

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH, APPHW), a leading AgTech company, Public Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corp focused on farming more sustainably using 90 percent less water than open-field agriculture, announced Ciara Burnham, an executive and investor with a track record of building growth businesses in financial services and social impact organizations, and Geof Rochester, a thought leader in CSR marketing at organizations such as The Nature Conservancy, will join its board of directors.

AppHarvest Inc. stock is now -10.61% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. APPH Stock saw the intraday high of $15.99 and lowest of $13.59 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 42.90, which means current price is +2.94% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.80M shares, APPH reached a trading volume of 3317088 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AppHarvest Inc. [APPH]?

Cowen have made an estimate for AppHarvest Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AppHarvest Inc. is set at 1.69 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has APPH stock performed recently?

AppHarvest Inc. [APPH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.37. With this latest performance, APPH shares dropped by -36.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.52% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.15 for AppHarvest Inc. [APPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.25, while it was recorded at 16.03 for the last single week of trading, and 16.04 for the last 200 days.

AppHarvest Inc. [APPH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

AppHarvest Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Insider trade positions for AppHarvest Inc. [APPH]

There are presently around $86 million, or 6.10% of APPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APPH stocks are: BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A. with ownership of 1,437,441, which is approximately 79.156% of the company’s market cap and around 20.60% of the total institutional ownership; JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, holding 1,297,516 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.15 million in APPH stocks shares; and ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P., currently with $13.88 million in APPH stock with ownership of nearly -0.794% of the company’s market capitalization.

34 institutional holders increased their position in AppHarvest Inc. [NASDAQ:APPH] by around 4,132,785 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 3,410,096 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 1,375,755 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,167,126 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APPH stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,310,421 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 3,071,954 shares during the same period.