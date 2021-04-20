Loop Capital lifts 3D Systems Corporation [DDD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

3D Systems Corporation [NYSE: DDD] price plunged by -11.20 percent to reach at -$2.39. The company report on April 20, 2021 that The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of BLU, XL and DDD.

The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

A sum of 5743410 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.79M shares. 3D Systems Corporation shares reached a high of $20.77 and dropped to a low of $18.46 until finishing in the latest session at $18.94.

The one-year DDD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.72. The average equity rating for DDD stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on 3D Systems Corporation [DDD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DDD shares is $24.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DDD stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for 3D Systems Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 29, 2021, representing the official price target for 3D Systems Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $9 to $30, while Berenberg kept a Hold rating on DDD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 3D Systems Corporation is set at 2.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for DDD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61.

DDD Stock Performance Analysis:

3D Systems Corporation [DDD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.53. With this latest performance, DDD shares dropped by -36.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 183.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 154.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DDD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.96 for 3D Systems Corporation [DDD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.02, while it was recorded at 21.44 for the last single week of trading, and 15.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into 3D Systems Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 3D Systems Corporation [DDD] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.47 and a Gross Margin at +40.09. 3D Systems Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.85.

Return on Total Capital for DDD is now -8.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 3D Systems Corporation [DDD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.40. Additionally, DDD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 3D Systems Corporation [DDD] managed to generate an average of -$74,984 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.3D Systems Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

DDD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, 3D Systems Corporation posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DDD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 3D Systems Corporation go to 10.00%.

3D Systems Corporation [DDD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,579 million, or 68.80% of DDD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DDD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,317,108, which is approximately 8.613% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,428,045 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $235.39 million in DDD stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $164.47 million in DDD stock with ownership of nearly 1.805% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 3D Systems Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 137 institutional holders increased their position in 3D Systems Corporation [NYSE:DDD] by around 10,040,541 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 9,017,963 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 64,295,239 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 83,353,743 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DDD stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,574,188 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 3,681,231 shares during the same period.