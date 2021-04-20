Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] is 18.09% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ideanomics Inc. [NASDAQ: IDEX] closed the trading session at $2.35 on 04/19/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.25, while the highest price level was $2.44. The company report on April 16, 2021 that /C O R R E C T I O N — Ideanomics/.

In the news release, Ideanomics Announces Q1 2021 Earnings Conference Call Details, issued 16-Apr-2021 by Ideanomics over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the financial tables at the end of the release should be disregarded. The complete, corrected release follows:.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) (“Ideanomics” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the release of its 2021 first-quarter financial results on Monday, May 17, 2021. A press release will be issued at approximately 4pm ET, followed by a conference call with management at 4:30pm ET. The Company’s senior management team will give prepared remarks followed by a question-and-answer session. Ideanomics encourages investors and analysts to email their questions in advance of the webcast. Please email questions to ir@ideanomics.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 18.09 percent and weekly performance of -13.92 percent. The stock has been moved at 150.29 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -20.88 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -26.10 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 34.50M shares, IDEX reached to a volume of 24951060 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Ideanomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ideanomics Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for IDEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 38.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38.

IDEX stock trade performance evaluation

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.92. With this latest performance, IDEX shares dropped by -20.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 150.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 267.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IDEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.72 for Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.34, while it was recorded at 2.54 for the last single week of trading, and 2.10 for the last 200 days.

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] shares currently have an operating margin of -186.21 and a Gross Margin at -12.16. Ideanomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -367.04.

Return on Total Capital for IDEX is now -34.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -81.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -88.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.13. Additionally, IDEX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] managed to generate an average of -$892,873 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Ideanomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.80 and a Current Ratio set at 13.80.

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $40 million, or 4.10% of IDEX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IDEX stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 5,046,961, which is approximately 127.308% of the company’s market cap and around 10.73% of the total institutional ownership; M&T BANK CORP, holding 4,579,585 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.76 million in IDEX stocks shares; and D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., currently with $2.22 million in IDEX stock with ownership of nearly 886.46% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ideanomics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 39 institutional holders increased their position in Ideanomics Inc. [NASDAQ:IDEX] by around 8,424,534 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 2,739,662 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 5,833,975 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,998,171 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IDEX stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,686,602 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 173,639 shares during the same period.