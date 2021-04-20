Greenpro Capital Corp. [GRNQ] is -3.90% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Greenpro Capital Corp. [NASDAQ: GRNQ] traded at a low on 04/19/21, posting a -11.66 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.97. The company report on March 22, 2021 that GreenPro Awarded by SME Association of Malaysia for the Contribution in National Digital Transformation.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) announced that it has been given the ‘Achievement and Contribution’ award for its support in the Malaysian digital transformation, at the SME Association’s annual forum “Platinum Business Award 2020”.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

GreenPro CEO DR.CK Lee said: “We are proud to accept this award as our contribution has been recognized and appreciated by the SME Association. We believe GreenPro AI Accounting as part of the MyDigital Entrepreneur programme will be adopted by the majority of the members of the Association.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1156354 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Greenpro Capital Corp. stands at 14.20% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.05%.

The market cap for GRNQ stock reached $124.03 million, with 61.32 million shares outstanding and 16.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.81M shares, GRNQ reached a trading volume of 1156354 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Greenpro Capital Corp. [GRNQ]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Greenpro Capital Corp. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRNQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 53.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

How has GRNQ stock performed recently?

Greenpro Capital Corp. [GRNQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -29.64. With this latest performance, GRNQ shares dropped by -24.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 486.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRNQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.61 for Greenpro Capital Corp. [GRNQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.5700, while it was recorded at 2.3720 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7290 for the last 200 days.

Greenpro Capital Corp. [GRNQ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Greenpro Capital Corp. [GRNQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -128.86 and a Gross Margin at +73.42. Greenpro Capital Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -166.84.

Return on Total Capital for GRNQ is now -36.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -52.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -66.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Greenpro Capital Corp. [GRNQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.54. Additionally, GRNQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Greenpro Capital Corp. [GRNQ] managed to generate an average of -$62,697 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Greenpro Capital Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Insider trade positions for Greenpro Capital Corp. [GRNQ]

There are presently around $2 million, or 1.70% of GRNQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRNQ stocks are: CVI HOLDINGS, LLC with ownership of 1,000,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 57.80% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 38,241 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $75000.0 in GRNQ stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $43000.0 in GRNQ stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in Greenpro Capital Corp. [NASDAQ:GRNQ] by around 37,641 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 155,754 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 885,180 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,078,575 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRNQ stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 37,641 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 151,714 shares during the same period.