GreenBox POS [GBOX] gain 30.73% so far this year. What now?

GreenBox POS [NASDAQ: GBOX] loss -12.31% or -1.2 points to close at $8.55 with a heavy trading volume of 1601436 shares. The company report on April 14, 2021 that GreenBox POS Selects Signature Bank as the Banking Solution for its Smart-Contract Token Infrastructure.

GreenBox (POS NASDAQ: GBOX) (“GreenBox” or “the Company”), an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions, announced the company has selected Signature Bank (Nasdaq: SBNY), a New York-based, full-service commercial bank, as the banking solution to meet its smart-contract token infrastructure needs.

This completes one of four necessary steps in GreenBox’s strategy to deploy its smart-contract token technology. GreenBox will integrate with Signature Bank at the native level through APIs to ensure the ecosystem can operate the ledger continuously and in real-time, unimpacted by business hours or other closures.

It opened the trading session at $9.70, the shares rose to $10.47 and dropped to $8.40, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GBOX points out that the company has recorded 191.41% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -3971.43% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 851.25K shares, GBOX reached to a volume of 1601436 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about GreenBox POS [GBOX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for GreenBox POS is set at 2.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for GBOX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 42.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 855.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for GBOX stock

GreenBox POS [GBOX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -55.52. With this latest performance, GBOX shares dropped by -31.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 191.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 519.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GBOX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.03 for GreenBox POS [GBOX], while it was recorded at 11.57 for the last single week of trading.

GreenBox POS [GBOX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

GreenBox POS’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at GreenBox POS [GBOX]

1 institutional holders increased their position in GreenBox POS [NASDAQ:GBOX] by around 70,454 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,454 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GBOX stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 70,454 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.