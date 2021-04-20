Gabelli & Co lifts KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. [KLXE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: KLXE] plunged by -$1.7 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $10.47 during the day while it closed the day at $8.70. The company report on April 15, 2021 that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on April 15, 2021 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/75923.

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -40.04% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KLXE stock has declined by -3.23% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 91.63% and gained 34.67% year-on date.

The market cap for KLXE stock reached $88.48 million, with 8.40 million shares outstanding and 5.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 144.98K shares, KLXE reached a trading volume of 1132069 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. [KLXE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KLXE shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KLXE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gabelli & Co have made an estimate for KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 30, 2019, representing the official price target for KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on KLXE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. is set at 1.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for KLXE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for KLXE in the course of the last twelve months was 10.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

KLXE stock trade performance evaluation

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. [KLXE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -40.04. With this latest performance, KLXE shares dropped by -51.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 91.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 116.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KLXE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.89 for KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. [KLXE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.57, while it was recorded at 12.39 for the last single week of trading, and 8.99 for the last 200 days.

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. [KLXE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. [KLXE] shares currently have an operating margin of -46.06 and a Gross Margin at -13.73. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -120.01.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -192.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -67.38.

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. [KLXE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. posted -4.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -6.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 30.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KLXE.

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. [KLXE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $19 million, or 25.90% of KLXE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KLXE stocks are: FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 375,114, which is approximately 1.83% of the company’s market cap and around 8.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 191,758 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.67 million in KLXE stocks shares; and CLIFFORD CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC, currently with $1.58 million in KLXE stock with ownership of nearly 2.895% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:KLXE] by around 197,476 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 388,105 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 1,563,229 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,148,810 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KLXE stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 153,524 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 158,675 shares during the same period.