For Tattooed Chef Inc. [TTCF], Analyst sees a rise to $17. What next?

Tattooed Chef Inc. [NASDAQ: TTCF] slipped around -2.1 points on Monday, while shares priced at $16.61 at the close of the session, down -11.20%. The company report on April 12, 2021 that Tattooed Chef Expands Pizza Offering with the Launch of New Plant-Based Pizzas.

Certified Plant-Based Pizzas Now Available at Meijer.

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTCF) (“Tattooed Chef” or the “Company”), a leader in plant-based foods, announced it has expanded its pizza offering with the launch of five new plant-based pizzas. The 12 oz pizzas are certified plant-based, gluten-free and vegan, and feature Tattooed Chef’s proprietary meat alternatives. With the addition of these new pizzas, Tattooed Chef now offers ten different pizzas for consumers and retailers to choose from.

Tattooed Chef Inc. stock is now -27.41% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TTCF Stock saw the intraday high of $18.34 and lowest of $16.515 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 28.64, which means current price is +0.61% above from all time high which was touched on 01/14/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.79M shares, TTCF reached a trading volume of 9041604 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tattooed Chef Inc. [TTCF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTCF shares is $23.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTCF stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Tattooed Chef Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 03, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Tattooed Chef Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tattooed Chef Inc. is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTCF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.67.

How has TTCF stock performed recently?

Tattooed Chef Inc. [TTCF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.41. With this latest performance, TTCF shares dropped by -21.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTCF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.80 for Tattooed Chef Inc. [TTCF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.75, while it was recorded at 18.14 for the last single week of trading, and 20.05 for the last 200 days.

Tattooed Chef Inc. [TTCF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Tattooed Chef Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 6.80.

Insider trade positions for Tattooed Chef Inc. [TTCF]

There are presently around $149 million, or 10.90% of TTCF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTCF stocks are: FALCON EDGE CAPITAL, LP with ownership of 2,981,572, which is approximately 24.42% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 951,848 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.81 million in TTCF stocks shares; and HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $12.21 million in TTCF stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

54 institutional holders increased their position in Tattooed Chef Inc. [NASDAQ:TTCF] by around 5,227,416 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 1,020,292 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 2,749,207 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,996,915 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTCF stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,711,169 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 718,501 shares during the same period.