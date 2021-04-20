For Pfizer Inc. [PFE], Analyst sees a rise to $42. What next?

Pfizer Inc. [NYSE: PFE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.93% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.30%. The company report on April 15, 2021 that Pfizer Invites Shareholders to Attend Virtual-Only 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on April 22.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) announced that shareholders and the general public are invited to access its virtual-only 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders at 9:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, April 22, 2021. As previously disclosed, this year’s meeting will be held virtually due to continued public health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic and to support the health and well-being of our shareholders and other meeting participants. We have designed the virtual Annual Meeting to ensure that our shareholders who attend the virtual Annual Meeting will be afforded comparable rights and opportunities to participate as they would at an in-person meeting.

Beginning, shareholders can find additional information on accessing and registering for the virtual meeting at www.meetingcenter.io/274898886. If prompted for a password, please enter PFE2021. On the day of the Annual Meeting, shareholders may begin logging into the virtual meeting platform at 8:45 a.m. EDT using either a 15- or 16-digit control number found on their proxy card, voting instruction form or the notice that was previously received. Only shareholders who log into the meeting using a control number will have the ability to ask questions or vote during the live meeting.

Over the last 12 months, PFE stock rose by 11.29%. The one-year Pfizer Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.21. The average equity rating for PFE stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $211.70 billion, with 5.58 billion shares outstanding and 5.57 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 31.95M shares, PFE stock reached a trading volume of 30681765 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Pfizer Inc. [PFE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PFE shares is $40.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PFE stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Pfizer Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Pfizer Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $43 to $42, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on PFE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pfizer Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for PFE in the course of the last twelve months was 57.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

PFE Stock Performance Analysis:

Pfizer Inc. [PFE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.30. With this latest performance, PFE shares gained by 8.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.21 for Pfizer Inc. [PFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.39, while it was recorded at 37.89 for the last single week of trading, and 36.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pfizer Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pfizer Inc. [PFE] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.52 and a Gross Margin at +71.21. Pfizer Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.67.

Return on Total Capital for PFE is now 8.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pfizer Inc. [PFE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 65.26. Additionally, PFE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pfizer Inc. [PFE] managed to generate an average of $88,981 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Pfizer Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

PFE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pfizer Inc. posted 0.8/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.73/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pfizer Inc. go to 10.07%.

Pfizer Inc. [PFE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $143,942 million, or 67.60% of PFE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PFE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 447,958,747, which is approximately -0.691% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 396,973,512 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.45 billion in PFE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $10.88 billion in PFE stock with ownership of nearly -3.29% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pfizer Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 1,536 institutional holders increased their position in Pfizer Inc. [NYSE:PFE] by around 128,133,771 shares. Additionally, 1,053 investors decreased positions by around 251,159,794 shares, while 183 investors held positions by with 3,318,150,844 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,697,444,409 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PFE stock had 259 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,454,296 shares, while 120 institutional investors sold positions of 23,095,870 shares during the same period.