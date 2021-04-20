For Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF], Analyst sees a rise to $19.20. What next?

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [NYSE: CLF] closed the trading session at $17.39 on 04/19/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $17.05, while the highest price level was $18.425. The company report on April 12, 2021 that Cleveland-Cliffs and the United Steelworkers Reach Tentative Agreement on New Labor Contract for Mansfield Works.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) announced a tentative agreement with the United Steelworkers (USW) for a new 53-month labor contract that is effective as of April 1, 2021. The new contract will cover approximately 300 USW-represented workers.

Lourenco Goncalves, Chairman, President and CEO, stated, “We are pleased to reach a new labor contract with the USW for our employees at Mansfield Works, one of our several EAF steel mills. As we have done in previous Union contract negotiations, once again the Cliffs’ team was able to expeditiously get to a deal that is fair and equitable to both parties.” Mr. Goncalves added, “Cleveland-Cliffs sees the USW as a very important partner with a lot more in common with our Company than disagreements, and that’s why we can get deals done fairly quickly while others often struggle to find common ground with the Union. This agreement provides Cleveland-Cliffs a competitive cost structure for future success, and we look forward to continuing our strong partnership with the USW, providing good paying middle class union jobs to our employees.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 19.44 percent and weekly performance of -0.86 percent. The stock has been moved at 132.18 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.19 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 5.52 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 20.19M shares, CLF reached to a volume of 22828455 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLF shares is $20.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLF stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

CLF stock trade performance evaluation

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.86. With this latest performance, CLF shares gained by 4.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 132.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 368.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.81 for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.60, while it was recorded at 17.86 for the last single week of trading, and 11.19 for the last 200 days.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.00 and a Gross Margin at +6.98. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.35.

Return on Total Capital for CLF is now 2.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 217.31. Additionally, CLF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 289.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] managed to generate an average of -$4,920 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. posted -0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -18.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. go to 27.43%.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,161 million, or 60.00% of CLF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 60,856,942, which is approximately 3.42% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 40,754,661 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $708.72 million in CLF stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $340.36 million in CLF stock with ownership of nearly 31.466% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 167 institutional holders increased their position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [NYSE:CLF] by around 45,012,877 shares. Additionally, 157 investors decreased positions by around 23,077,051 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 228,673,136 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 296,763,064 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLF stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,225,084 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 5,317,999 shares during the same period.