Fisker Inc. [FSR] moved down -5.79: Why It’s Important

Fisker Inc. [NYSE: FSR] price plunged by -5.79 percent to reach at -$0.76. The company report on March 26, 2021 that Fisker and Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance Sign a Green Memorandum of Understanding for Delivery of Fisker Ocean Electric Vehicles.

Agilauto, a division of Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance in France, to offer Fisker Ocean through programs for Crédit Agricole Group employees and the private banking market, reinforcing company’s commitment to zero emission vehicles.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) (Fisker) – designer and manufacturer of the world’s most emotion-stirring, eco-friendly electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions – announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding* with Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance, part of the Crédit Agricole Group – the leading financial partner to the French economy and one of the largest banking groups in Europe – for the potential supply of Fisker Ocean SUVs.

A sum of 12422627 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 17.36M shares. Fisker Inc. shares reached a high of $13.1694 and dropped to a low of $12.23 until finishing in the latest session at $12.37.

Guru’s Opinion on Fisker Inc. [FSR]:

Barclays have made an estimate for Fisker Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Fisker Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while R. F. Lafferty analysts kept a Buy rating on FSR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fisker Inc. is set at 1.17 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.31.

FSR Stock Performance Analysis:

Fisker Inc. [FSR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.91. With this latest performance, FSR shares dropped by -38.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 13.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.39 for Fisker Inc. [FSR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.92, while it was recorded at 13.58 for the last single week of trading, and 15.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fisker Inc. Fundamentals:

Fisker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 75.70 and a Current Ratio set at 75.70.

Fisker Inc. [FSR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $753 million, or 37.80% of FSR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSR stocks are: APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P. with ownership of 12,946,324, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,553,661 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $130.55 million in FSR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $75.79 million in FSR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

114 institutional holders increased their position in Fisker Inc. [NYSE:FSR] by around 55,664,435 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 8,139,674 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 2,961,662 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,842,447 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSR stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 50,840,453 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 7,540,690 shares during the same period.