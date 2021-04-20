Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [EBS] stock Initiated by The Benchmark Company analyst, price target now $150

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [NYSE: EBS] price plunged by -12.58 percent to reach at -$9.77. The company report on April 20, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors Emergent BioSolutions Inc. – EBS.

Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (“Emergent” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EBS). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Emergent and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

A sum of 1598834 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 714.41K shares. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares reached a high of $75.24 and dropped to a low of $67.5282 until finishing in the latest session at $67.87.

The one-year EBS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 40.39. The average equity rating for EBS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [EBS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBS shares is $113.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $112, while Chardan Capital Markets analysts kept a Neutral rating on EBS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is set at 4.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for EBS in the course of the last twelve months was 8.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

EBS Stock Performance Analysis:

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [EBS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.53. With this latest performance, EBS shares dropped by -23.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.25 for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [EBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 94.37, while it was recorded at 73.44 for the last single week of trading, and 99.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Emergent BioSolutions Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [EBS] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.79 and a Gross Margin at +64.50. Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.62.

Return on Total Capital for EBS is now 23.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [EBS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 62.75. Additionally, EBS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [EBS] managed to generate an average of $138,682 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

EBS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. go to 9.20%.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [EBS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,003 million, or 84.10% of EBS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EBS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,276,948, which is approximately 3.299% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,790,573 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $325.14 million in EBS stocks shares; and NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, currently with $217.95 million in EBS stock with ownership of nearly 9.364% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 205 institutional holders increased their position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [NYSE:EBS] by around 5,656,262 shares. Additionally, 172 investors decreased positions by around 4,667,858 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 33,916,679 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,240,799 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EBS stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,385,473 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 2,396,483 shares during the same period.