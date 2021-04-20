EHang Holdings Limited [EH] moved down -11.18: Why It’s Important

EHang Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: EH] traded at a low on 04/19/21, posting a -11.18 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $24.79. The company report on April 19, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Ehang Holdings Limited of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 19, 2021 – EH.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – April 19, 2021) – The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:.

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Ehang Holdings Limited (“Ehang Holdings”) (NASDAQ: EH) between December 12, 2019 and February 16, 2021. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. To get more information go to:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2977329 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of EHang Holdings Limited stands at 10.49% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.13%.

The market cap for EH stock reached $1.41 billion, with 54.80 million shares outstanding and 31.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.06M shares, EH reached a trading volume of 2977329 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about EHang Holdings Limited [EH]?

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for EHang Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2020, representing the official price target for EHang Holdings Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EHang Holdings Limited is set at 4.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for EH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 50.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 30.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.66.

How has EH stock performed recently?

EHang Holdings Limited [EH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.10. With this latest performance, EH shares dropped by -45.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 174.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 90.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.06 for EHang Holdings Limited [EH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.64, while it was recorded at 28.01 for the last single week of trading, and 25.90 for the last 200 days.

EHang Holdings Limited [EH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EHang Holdings Limited [EH] shares currently have an operating margin of -54.35 and a Gross Margin at +58.96. EHang Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -48.65.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.32.

EHang Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Earnings analysis for EHang Holdings Limited [EH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, EHang Holdings Limited posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.45/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 91.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EH.

Insider trade positions for EHang Holdings Limited [EH]

There are presently around $10 million, or 5.10% of EH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EH stocks are: AVIVA PLC with ownership of 108,205, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.05% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 83,063 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.06 million in EH stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $1.08 million in EH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EHang Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in EHang Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:EH] by around 381,050 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 10,692 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 4,562 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 396,304 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EH stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 350,584 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 10,492 shares during the same period.