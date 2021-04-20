Diginex Limited [EQOS] Stock trading around $6.41 per share: What’s Next?

Diginex Limited [NASDAQ: EQOS] loss -15.77% or -1.2 points to close at $6.41 with a heavy trading volume of 4068427 shares. The company report on April 19, 2021 that Diginex’s Crypto Exchange, EQUOS, Trade Volume Crosses US$1bn for April Month-To-Date.

Diginex Limited (Nasdaq: EQOS), a digital assets financial services company, announced record total volumes of over US$1 billion in April month to date, with average daily volumes during the period increasing over three times compared to average daily volumes in the prior month.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

The volume increase is driven by the launch of EQUOS’ first native exchange token, EQUOS Origin (EQO) and a significant increase in participation by a number of major institutional clients. Following the launch of the token on April 8, EQUOS has recorded daily volumes in excess of US$100 million.

It opened the trading session at $7.72, the shares rose to $7.90 and dropped to $6.03, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EQOS points out that the company has recorded -12.19% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -25.44% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 991.19K shares, EQOS reached to a volume of 4068427 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Diginex Limited [EQOS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Diginex Limited is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 708.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for EQOS stock

Diginex Limited [EQOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -41.57. With this latest performance, EQOS shares dropped by -48.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.52 for Diginex Limited [EQOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.10, while it was recorded at 8.40 for the last single week of trading, and 11.03 for the last 200 days.

Diginex Limited [EQOS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Diginex Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Diginex Limited [EQOS]

There are presently around $9 million, or 3.20% of EQOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQOS stocks are: TOROSO INVESTMENTS, LLC with ownership of 635,951, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 15.33% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 276,894 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.77 million in EQOS stocks shares; and BOOTHBAY FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.14 million in EQOS stock with ownership of nearly -50.844% of the company’s market capitalization.

12 institutional holders increased their position in Diginex Limited [NASDAQ:EQOS] by around 1,153,340 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 3,280,134 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 3,086,614 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,346,860 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQOS stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,142,311 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 3,094,211 shares during the same period.